Motorcycle, SUV accident on I-165 sends biker to hospital

On Saturday, Warren County Sheriff Deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of Morgantown Road and I-165.

Deputies found there to be a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Mitsubishi Outlander involved.

The driver of the motorcycle, 51-year-old Randal Miller, of Franklin, sustained serious injuries. He was treated by first responders and then flown to Skyline Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, 59-year-old George Hampton, and his passenger, 54-year-old Carol Hampton, both of Bowling Green, were not injured.

Deputies say Miller had failed to stop at the signal and hit the SUV in the rear drivers side.

Barren River Fire Department and Med Center EMS also responded.