Motorcycle fatality in Barren County

According to a press release, on April 6th at approximately 2:17pm, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an accident with injury on Bethel Church Road.

After arriving, it was determined that 28-year-old Kyle Dodson was traveling northbound on Bethel Church Road and lost control of his 2009 Yamaha motorcycle in a curve causing the bike to lay over in the roadway.

Dodson was transported to TJ Samson Hospital where he later died of injuries sustained in the accident.

A passenger on the motorcycle, Ashley W. Dodson was also transported to TJ Samson Hospital for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.