Motorcyclist injured after running off I-65

An accident involving two motorcycles occurred in Bowling Green Saturday evening.

(Photo: Brandon Jarrett)

It happened on the northbound side of I-65, near the Scottsville Road overpass.

Bowling Green Police tell us a motorcyclist went off the road for an unknown reason.

Another motorcyclist, believed to be riding in a group together, was driving behind him, but way able to lay his motorcycle down to avoid a collision.

The first biker was lifeflighted to Nashville. His condition is unknown.