Motorcyclist injured after running off I-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- An accident involving two motorcycles occurred in Bowling Green Saturday evening.
(Photo: Brandon Jarrett)
It happened on the northbound side of I-65, near the Scottsville Road overpass.
Bowling Green Police tell us a motorcyclist went off the road for an unknown reason.
Another motorcyclist, believed to be riding in a group together, was driving behind him, but way able to lay his motorcycle down to avoid a collision.
The first biker was lifeflighted to Nashville. His condition is unknown.