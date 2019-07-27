Motorcyclist injured after running off I-65

Updated: Sat 11:09 PM, Jul 27, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- An accident involving two motorcycles occurred in Bowling Green Saturday evening.

It happened on the northbound side of I-65, near the Scottsville Road overpass.

Bowling Green Police tell us a motorcyclist went off the road for an unknown reason.

Another motorcyclist, believed to be riding in a group together, was driving behind him, but way able to lay his motorcycle down to avoid a collision.

The first biker was lifeflighted to Nashville. His condition is unknown.

 
