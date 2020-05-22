Motorists urged to be safe behind the wheel as Kentucky reopens

As Kentuckian's transition from Healthy at Home to Healthy at Work, the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is asking motorists to help prevent an increase in crashes, injuries, and deaths as traffic volumes increase.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 90 percent of crashes are due to human error.

There were 732 roadway fatalities in 2019. So far in 2020, preliminary numbers indicate there have been 201 fatalities, down 38 compared to the same time period last year.

Both drivers and passengers should buckle up each and every time they get in a vehicle.

While more and more cars feature modern safety features to reduce crashes and fatal injuries, seat belts still rank supreme.

According to KOHS, each year in Kentucky, more than half of those killed are not wearing a seat belt.

For more information, a href="kyhighwaysafety.com">click here.