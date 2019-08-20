Moutardier Marina hit with break-ins for 2nd time this summer

The Edmonson County Sheriff's Office is investigating six separate car break-ins at the Moutardier Marina between Friday, August 16 and Sunday, August 18. A wide range of hand and power tools were stolen as well as an air compressor and a portable air conditioner.

This is the second time the marina has been hit this summer. This past June two pull-behind campers and over $1,000 in tools and fishing equipment were stolen.

If you have any information on these incidents or see anyone suspicious in the area please call Edmonson County Dispatch at 270-597-2729.

