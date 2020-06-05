Mowing Season in full swing in the District 3 Area and the KYTC has some for the public

Mowing season along Kentucky state highways is fully underway and crews in the District 3 area are moving between counties.

Crews will be mowing roadsides, and will be removing litter on some highways as well.

KYTC officials ask Kentuckians to do their part by keeping the state right of way clear of temporary signs and other obstacles that can obstruct the path of mowers and pose a hazard for mowing crews and motorists.

Folks should not be placing any political signs, yard sale signs, real estate signs, or any other sign that has not gone through the official permit process through the District 3 office.

Any signs not officially permitted to be on state right-of-way will be removed.

The signs will be kept at the local county facility for a limited number of days.

Anyone wishing to collect their signage may arrange a pick up time by calling the local county facility.

Crews are already having issues with political signs illegally placed on state right of way.

In addition, a number of signs advertising businesses and services are also being seen.

Kentucky law prohibits the placement of these unauthorized signs on state right of way.

The prohibition also applies to signs attached to utility poles on the right of way.

Mowing zones will be marked by appropriate signage.

Drivers are urged to slow down and watch for slow-moving tractors and support vehicles in areas where mowing or litter removal are ongoing.

In preparation for mowing, state crews will be removing obstacles such as fallen trees from the areas to be mowed.

Motorists should watch for crews clearing trees and brush.

These work zones will be marked with signage, with traffic controlled by flaggers where necessary.

Click the link for more information http://transportation.ky.gov/.