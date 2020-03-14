Mr. B's Pizza & Wings talks sports being canceled in the midst of coronavirus

One of the most disappointing cancellations amid this pandemic is those in the sports world, with most popular sporting events tournaments and seasons canceled.

Mr. B's Pizza & Wings in Bowling Green says they're trying to keep everything clean and spreading that message.

But also trying to keep it positive and an upbeat.

Christina Smith, a server at Mr. B's says "you know we're trying to keep it on ESPN, channels like that, 30 for 30, documentaries on sports whatever we can find on TV. Anything to keep the spirits high."

Smith says the panic of the Coronavirus and the messages of social distancing did affect the business a little bit, but she believes customers will be back.