Much Colder Air Settles In For A While

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

We kicked off the new week with warm temperatures in the 60s with rain for Monday. Cold air rushes in behind the front and we will see rain change over to snow Tuesday and ending by mid-afternoon. Accumulations are possible further to the south and east, mainly in grassy areas and backroads. Much colder air settles in for the rest of the week and through the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

TUESDAY: Colder with Rain to Snow Showers, Falling Temps

AM High 52, Low 21, winds NW-7

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, but Chilly

High 44, Low 24, winds SE-4

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, A Little Warmer

High 48, Low 34, winds SE-5

