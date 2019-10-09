Muhlenberg Co. man arrested following explosions on property

Weeks later, a Bremen man has been arrested after his home was found with drugs following explosions on his property.

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office says on September 12, they and the Bremen Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of two explosions and a fire.

There on Hollow Lane in Bremen, responders found an outbuilding and vehicle on fire at a residence.

Officials say the front door was open to the home and they detected a strong odor.

A search warrant was executed, where they found suspected synthetic marijuana, crack cocaine, scales, baggies and several large amounts of prescription pills.

Investigators determined the home belonged to 50-year-old Thomas Baxter.

The Sheriff's Office obtained an arrest warrant for Baxter, charging him with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd offense for cocaine; trafficking in synthetic drugs; trafficking in legend drugs; and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

On October 10, following an incident with Kentucky State Police, Baxter was arrested and served the outstanding arrest warrant.

He was taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

The fire and explosions are still under investigation by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office.