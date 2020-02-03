Muhlenberg Co. man arrested for drug trafficking

On Tuesday, January 28, the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office and Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force assisted probation and parole officers at a home on Nonell Cutoff Road in Cleaton.

After searching the home, the resident, Christopher Thomason, was found to be in possession of prohibited firearms, controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics.

The Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 30-year-old Thomason, of Cleaton, with Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Drug Paraphernalia Buy/ Possess, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree Opiates, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, Prescription Controlled Substance not in proper Container, and Trafficking in Legend Drugs.

Thomason was booked in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.