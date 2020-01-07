Muhlenberg Co. man charged with trafficking meth

A Cleaton man has been charged with trafficking meth.

On January 2, Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office came across a vehicle sitting in the mud off of Drake School Road.

The deputy made contact with the two men in the car, finding one of them to be holding a plastic bag.

After further investigation, law enforcement say the man, identified as 52-year-old Nivil Nannie of Cleaton, had suspected meth, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Nannie was charged with Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree greater than 2 grams Methamphetamine, and Drug paraphernalia Buy/Possess.