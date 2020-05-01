Muhlenberg Co. second grader demonstrates how to make a mask at home

Starting May 11, Governor Beshear is requiring all Kentuckians to wear face masks while out in public. Muhlenberg County second grader, Alivia Carver put out a Facebook video demonstrating how to make a mask with something as simple as a bandana.

"Since my mom is a nurse and she goes to see sick people to help them, a lot of people don't have masks," said Alivia.

She attends Longest Elementary School, and says she just picked up her brothers bandana and tried to figure out how to make a face mask all on her own.

"I grabbed his blue bandana and like started to do something with the rubber bands and just kept on putting it on my face and trying to figure out how to like make a mask out of it and then I finally did it," said Carver.

Carver's mother, Jaime Groves Carver, is a nurse at Muhlenberg Community Hospital as well as a home health nurse, so Alivia is very passionate about keeping people save like her mom.