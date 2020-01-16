Muhlenberg County teen in need of a kidney transplant

It may sound like your average teenager, spending days laughing with family, playing soccer, and riding horses.

13-year-old Cadence Stone is a bundle of energy with an infectious personality, but since before the young age of four, she has been going through a constant battle.

"It was just before her fourth birthday. Her dad and I noticed swelling in her abdomen. Then we did a kidney biopsy and they diagnosed her with Focal Segmental Glumerulosclerosis," said Leslie Waltrip, Cadence's mother.

Focal Segmental Glumerulosclerosis is a kidney disease that attacks the kidney's filtering units causing serious scarring.

Little did her parents know, just how strong she would have to be.

After close to 10 years of medications, treatments, and hospital stays, the only option now is a kidney transplant.

"We found out that Monday that her levels had dropped from twenty-five percent to fifteen percent now," Waltrip said. "If she drops below ten percent then she will have to start on dialysis."

Until then, Cadence and her family are actively testing for donors through Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

"If you want to do it, pray about it, talk about it with your family, but you don't have to tell us," Waltrip said.

"We've always kept it in the back of our minds, but just kind of the reality that now it is here is really, is hard to swallow," Waltrip said.

COTA The Children's Organ Transplant Association helps those who need a life-saving transplant by providing fundraising assistance and family support. 100% of each contribution made to for COTA For Cadence, helps Cadence and her family meet those needs.

"Worrying about it is not going to do anything. When it first happened I worried about it, but that didn't do anything to change it, so why worry about it?" Cadence said.

Not scared of her inevitable surgery, Cadence just wants, as the saying goes, to 'get back on the horse.'

"She's like, 'It is what it is, we'll get this done,' and all she wants to know is, 'When can I get back on a horse?' That's what she wants to know," Waltrip said.

For more information on how you can become a donor Contact Children’s Hospital Donor Coordinator at (513)636-7201 or go to cincinnatichildrens.org.

If you would like to donate to COTA For Cadence click Here.