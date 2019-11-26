Muhlenberg County 9-1-1 Office requesting livestock farmers to call them

The Muhlenberg County 9-1-1 Office is requesting that all livestock owners in the county provide information regarding their animals.

They request that they are contacted at (270) 338-2000 and told of the address/location of the livestock, breed, color, etc as well as the owner's name.

Officials say this is beneficial in instances where the livestock animals get loose and have a hard time locating owners.

Authorities say if they are called and given numbers, names, and addresses, as well as other information requested, it will make it easier to reunify animal and owner and help prevent accidents involving lost animals, and lost animals in general.