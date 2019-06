A Muhlenberg County Deputy Jailer is now facing charges of assault and official misconduct after an incident with another employee.

According to officials, Deputy Jailer Lonnie Drake is accused of assaulting another employee on May 18.

Drake is now facing charges of Assault 4th Degree and Official Misconduct 1st Degree.

Drake is scheduled to appear in district court on July 17.

There is not a mug shot available for him.