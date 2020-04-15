Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms 1 more case of Coronavirus

The Muhlenberg County Health Department has received notification of 1 additional confirmed case of coronavirus.

The total confirmed case total in Muhlenberg County is 52.

It is crucial that everyone in the community do their part to prevent community spread of this virus #TeamMuhlenberg.

The individuals with confirmed cases will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

The individuals are residents of Muhlenberg County.

Additional details about the about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should call the Owensboro Health number 1-877-888-6647 or contact your health care provider.

If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725 or call the Muhlenberg County Health Department at 270-754-3200.

Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.

**Effective immediately, the Muhlenberg County Health Department will release information about confirmed cases at the end of each day by 4pm.