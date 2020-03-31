Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms one additional case of coronavirus

The Muhlenberg County Health Department has received notification of one additional confirmed case of coronavirus bringing the county's total infected to 10.

MCHD said while the risk to the general public continues to remain low, they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. MCHD said those individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

According to MCHDT, the individuals are residents of Muhlenberg County but additional details about the about the cases can't be provided because of medical privacy laws.