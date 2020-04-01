Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms one additional case of coronavirus; case total now 11

The Muhlenberg County Health Department has received notification of one additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The total confirmed case total in Muhlenberg County is 11.

MCHD said it is crucial that everyone in the community do their part to prevent community spread of the virus.

MCHD said they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Additional details about the about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.