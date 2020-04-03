Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms two additional cases of coronavirus

The Muhlenberg County Health Department has identified two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Muhlenberg County.

This brings our current case total to 14.

The health department will not be able to provide patient information due to Health Privacy Laws.

They are working diligently to notify any potential contacts of these positive cases.

Please note that positive cases are not confined to one area, they are spread out over the county.

The department asks that everyone please remain calm and continue to practice guidelines that decrease your risk of contracting the virus.

If you have any additional questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline 1-800-727-5725 or call the Muhlenberg County Health Department at 270-754-3200.