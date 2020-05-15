Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms two new cases of coronavirus

The Muhlenberg County Health Department announces two new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). The total confirmed case total in Muhlenberg County is currently 474.

Active Cases

GRCC: 336

Community: 35

Healing at Home

GRCC: 333

Community: 30

Recovered

GRCC: 45

Community: 51

Hospitalized

GRCC: 3

Community: 5

Deaths

GRCC: 2 plus 1 unconfirmed

Community: 4

*Please note Healing at Home plus Hospitalized equals Active

Active plus Recovered plus Deaths equals Total

Pandemic Total :

Pandemic Total is 474

The health department says it is crucial that everyone in the community do their part to prevent community spread of this virus. They are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. Additional details about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

The best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to follow these safety tips:

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your face.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

● Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath. People who are experiencing symptoms should call the Owensboro Health number at 1-877-888-6647 or contact your health care provider.

If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725 or call the Muhlenberg County Health Department at 270-754-3200 Please see their Facebook page for the latest information.