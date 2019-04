Just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Kentucky State Police say an inmate from Muhlenberg County Detention Center had escaped.

Officials say Nicholas Barbre, 25 of Greenville, fled from a back door of the detention center in the direction of Pritchett Drive. Barbre was located on that street by A Deputy Jailer around 5:30 p.m. and taken back into custody.

Barbre was initially in jail on drug related charges, and is now also charged with Escape 2nd.