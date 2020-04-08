Muhlenberg County orders curfew during State of Emergency

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Muhlenberg County Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee signed an executive order declaring a curfew over the county.

The order, signed on April 7, states a determination had been made that a curfew and prohibition against congregating would be in the county's best interest during the existing State of Emergency.

The order states that no person, regardless of age, will be in public after 9:00 p.m. local time, nor before 5:00 a.m. local time on any day of the week.

No one is allowed to congregate in a group of ten or greater in any public place. This will not prevent unassociated people from being in a place open to the public though (like the grocery store), as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

Local law enforcement has the authority to enforce this order.

It also says that the order does not apply or interfere with anyone traveling to or from essential work; in the event of an emergency; or for citizens who may be participating in "drive-up" or "drive-in" services specifically in a religious/church-related context where people remain in their vehicle at all times and maintain social distancing.

Muhlenberg County has had over two dozen cases confirmed of coronavirus.