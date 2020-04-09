Muhlenberg County remembers John Prine

Grammy award-winning artist John Prine passed away this week in Nashville due to complications related to COVID-19.

The Grammy award winner was from Chicago however, he had deep Kentucky roots in Muhlenberg County.

"His heritage is here, his grandfather was a coal miner in paradise and his parents were both raised in Paradise," said Freddie Mayes, Central City tourism director.

Paradise where he came to visit often as a young man, a place that inspired the lyrics to one of his popular songs putting this little town on the map.

"He made Muhlenberg County known all over the world. People would never have heard of Muhlenberg County if it would not have been for the fact that John Prine included that in his song and some iconic features in the county. He talks about the Green River, he talks about old Airdrie, talks about Rochester Dam, all of those things," said Mayes.

Today the community of Muhlenberg mourns this great artist and is forever proud to claim him has one of their own.

"He was kind of an icon here in Muhlenberg county, everybody pretty well knew him cause he wrote that song and I just hate it that he passed away," said Michael Peveler, Muhlenberg County resident.

John Prine visited Muhlenberg last July for a concert in Paradise, today they say their last farewells.

"His song entitled paradise gave us our claim to fame. I think that our hope is that he will live in paradise," said Mayes.

John Prine was 73-years-old.