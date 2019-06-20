Muhlenberg County student grows 13.5 pound cabbage

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -- A 10-year-old from Muhlenberg County has quite the green thumb.

Samantha Boggess received a cabbage from her third-grade teacher at Muhlenberg South Elementary at the end of the school year. The cabbage is part of the Bonnie Bell Cabbage Contest where students grow a cabbage, harvest it, and submit their picture and cabbage's weight to be entered in a drawing to win a scholarship.

According to her mom, Samantha's cabbage is 13.5 pounds.

Samantha removed the outer leaves on Thursday and has plans to wash it and eat it with her family's dinner.

 
