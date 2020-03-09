Muhlenberg County sees spike in heroin overdoses over the weekend

According to officials over the weekend the Muhlenberg County has seen a sudden rise in heroin-related overdoses.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department now has an opioid response plan to help save the lives of people who have either overdosed or are at risk of overdosing.

Officials say the health department has Narcan in stock, at no cost, to help prevent an overdose but when someone does come in to get the drug, they will be trained on how to use it correctly.

Narcan is a drug that is used to temporarily reverse the effects of opioid medicines so an overdose can be avoided.

