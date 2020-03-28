Muhlenburg County Health Department confirms additional case of COVID-19

The Muhlenberg County Health Department has identified one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in Muhlenberg County.

The total confirmed cases in Muhlenburg County is now eight.

The health department is not able to give out additional details at this time, due to the ongoing investigation. The health department will not be able to provide any patient information due to Health Privacy Laws.

The health department is working diligently to notify any potential contacts of this positive case.

If you have any additional questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov. or call the state hotline 1-800-727-5725

or call the Muhlenberg County Health Department at 270-754-3200.