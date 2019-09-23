Multi-million dollar investment announced for Barren River Lake State Resort Park

Lots of improvements are coming to Barren River Lake State Resort Park.

In the past two and a half years, 2.1 million dollars have been spent in the park on projects including repairs to concrete, railing, electrical, and other safety issues.

Monday, Deputy Secretary Regina Stivers announced an additional 2.3 million dollar investment as part of the Restoring the Finest initiative at Kentucky State Parks, which will address much needed maintenance. The initiative is made possible by House Bill 268 which was approved in the 2019 regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

"One of the bigger chunks is the waste water treatment plant. All around the state those are getting to be 40, 50 years old. So we're putting quite an investment in bringing those facilities up to par," said Donnie Holland, Commissioner of State Parks.

The new improvements are expected to take a couple of years to complete. The park has seen an increase in room sales and occupation since the last round of improvements.