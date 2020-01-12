Multiple Rain Chances This Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, January 12, 2020

The National Weather Service has been surveying damage from storms on Saturday and have so far found two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Christian County. One northwest of Pembroke with winds up to 100 mph and one southeast of Hopkinsville with winds up to 95 mph. Sunday we stayed dry with some sunshine this dry weather will continue into Monday as clouds build in. Temperatures on the mild side in the 50's. Rain will move in late past midnight with scattered showers over night into early Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low 39, winds SW-5

MONDAY: Becoming Mostly Cloudy, Warmer

High 58, Low 49, winds SE-4

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers Early Then Partly Sunny

High 65, Low 49, winds W-6

