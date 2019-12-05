Multiple cars stolen and then burned in Warren County

What would you do if you came come after an innocent night out with friends?

"That's when I noticed my car was missing out of the parking lot," said victim of car theft, Tiffany Borden.

To discover that your car wasn't in the drive way?

"That is when I called the police, made my report and told them everything I knew," said Borden.

Despite her car being missing, Tiffany remained optimistic..until she received the bad news.

"I got a call around 3:30 a.m. that they might have found my car but they couldn't tell because it was so destroyed in North Ridge Subdivision," said Borden.

After Tiffany's car was stolen from Upper Stone Ave. it was brought to the very end of Deluth Drive where it was burnt in an empty field.

"All day I just cant believe this really happened like someone stole my car and then lit it on fire, that's just insane," said Borden.

Here’s a couple pictures of the multiple vehicles that were stolen and burned during a spree of vandalism overnight near the Plum Springs area. More tonight on 13 news at 10. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/wDawVVyFYi — Brandon Jarrett 13 News (@Brandon13News) December 5, 2019

"We got a call approximately 2:26 a.m. this morning as we were en route to the call dispatch had other callers saying

they had reports of explosions in the area," said Richardsville Fire Department Captain, Curtis Vincent. "The first unit arrived on scene said that he had found an aerosol can and a lighter. We transferred it over to Warren County Sheriff's Office to do their investigation. The car was a total loss."

A look on a nearby neighbors security cameras caught this subject and residents in the area are taking note.

"My fiance and I have lived here for 2 years and we've never seen anything happen like this or heard of anything happening like this," said Payton Crace who lives in Upper Stone.

"I love this place I love this neighborhood everyone who lives in this building is so nice and sweet," said Borden. "It's not that I don't want to

be in my apartment, I'm not scared to be in here I'm just scared for my car."

Another car was also reported to have been burned in Woodburn, Ky. during the spree of vandalism. The investigation is still ongoing by the Warren County Sheriff's Department.