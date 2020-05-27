Four killed in Meade County crash

A two-vehicle collision in Meade County results in multiple fatalities Tuesday evening.

The collision occurred near 362 North Dixie Highway (US 31W).

A preliminary investigation shows a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by 52-year-old Synthia Armstrong of Brandenburg was moving south on US 31W when for unknown reasons she crossed the centerline and into the path of a 2003 Cadillac headed northbound operated by 44-year-old Christina M. Diaz of Louisville.

Both Armstrong and Diaz, along with a 12-year-old female passenger of Diaz’s car were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Meade County Coroner’s office.

A 14-year-old male passenger of Diaz’s vehicle was transported to University of Louisville Hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

An 11-week-old male passenger of Diaz’s vehicle was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

And a 7-month-old of Armstrong’s vehicle was uninjured but was also transported Norton Children’s Hospital for examination.

The collision remains under investigation.