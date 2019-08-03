Multiple fatalities in shooting near El Paso, Texas mall

The mayor of El Paso, Texas, says three people are in custody after a mass shooting at a shopping mall that resulted in multiple fatalities. It’s not yet clear how those in custody are connected to the shooting.

Multiple people were killed at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday. (Source: KVIA/CNN)

Police said earlier several people have been taken to the hospital.

Police are still searching the Walmart and the mall, but they said there is no imminent threat, but that doesn’t mean the scene is secure.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter in a commercial area near the Cielo Vista Mall at about 10:30 a.m. local time.

Local media report multiple people are injured, but police have not confirmed that information nor the mayor’s report.

Video on social media shows people running towards police with their hands up, and officers in tactical gear.

El Paso police tweeted Saturday that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso’s east side.

Three businesses are on lockdown, including Hooters, Red Lobster and a Landry’s Seafood House.

Three Walmart employees took refuge in Landry’s.

The ATF is en route to offer support to local police.