Multiple fire departments respond to Alvaton house fire overnight

Alvaton, Plano, Gott, Woodburn and Richardsville fire departments responded to a structure fire early Friday morning.

Officials received the call around 3:40 a.m.

They say it started in the basement garage of the home.

The room above sustained some damage but was never fully involved, and Alvaton Fire Department tells us they were able to contain it quickly.

Smoke still billowed out for quite some time.

The homeowner told us their family of four lived there.

There were no injuries reported. The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time.