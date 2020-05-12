Multiple fire departments respond to fire on Eversole Drive in Warren Co.

Officials say they received a call around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday evening about a kitchen fire on Eversole Drive.

When officials arrived on scene they say light smoke was coming from the kitchen window. Richardsville, Gott and Barren River fire departments responded to the call.

Richardsville Fire Department Cpt. Curtis Vincent says firefighters entered the structure and quickly extinguished the fire.

"She was actually cooking some food. As she put the frozen foods into the grease, the grease came up spilt onto the stove and ignited a fire in the kitchen. At that time she evacuated the home and called 911," said Vincent.

Vincent says the family is currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.