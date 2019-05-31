Multiple injuries reported after shooting in Va. Beach; suspect captured

The Virginia Beach Police Department says a shooter is in custody after an active shooter situation at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Multiple injuries were reported in the shooting at Virginia Beach. (Source: WAVY)

Multiple injuries have been confirmed.

“An injured person was being carrying in the back of a car surrounding by police, heading toward an ambulance,” WAVY reported. “Moments later, two other victims were being carried in the back of a pickup truck.”

