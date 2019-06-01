Multiple police agencies involved in ten mile plus pursuit, driver arrested

Multiple police agencies were involved in a ten mile plus pursuit Friday night.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office says a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling 105 mph in a 65 mph zone on US 68/80 East.

Officials say when Captain Clint Wright attempted to stop the car, the driver fled toward Russellville Road. The pursuit continued onto the Bypass and through Russellville city limits.

According to officials, the car continued for 10 miles through Auburn before pulling over near Champion Pet Food.

20-year-old Dekorian Daniel of Hopkinsville was taken into custody without incident, and put in the Logan County Jail.

Daniel is charged with speeding 26 mph or greater, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police 1st degree, seven counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, and disregarding a traffic control device.

Russellville Police, Auburn Police and Kentucky State Police also assisted.

