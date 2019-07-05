Munfordville man arrested on drug charges

A Munfordville man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges Wednesday.

The Hart County Sheriff's Office, Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, Munfordville Police Department and Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a home on Skyline Drive where they said they found methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription medication. They also said they found evidence of drug trafficking at the home.

The Hart County Sheriff's Office arrested Mark A. Bruton and charged him with trafficking in methamphetamine greater than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.