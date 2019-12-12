Munfordville man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

A Hart County man was arrested Wednesday on charges related to rape and child sexual exploitation.

Kentucky State Police arrested 25-year-old Devin L. Avery after an investigation into distribution of sexual explicit images of minors posted online. The investigation began after receiving a complaint that Avery had posted several sexual explicit images of underage females online.

Avery is currently charged with one count of Rape in the 1st degree and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor 1st degree. Rape in the 1st degree is a Class B-Felony and is punishable by 10 to 15 years in prison. Distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor in the 1st degree is a Class D-Felony and is punishable by one to five years in prison.