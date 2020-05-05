'Murder Hornets' making headlines, Dr. Potter 'More concerned about tick-borne illnesses"

Reports of a new murder hornet are buzzing over social media, it has been nicknamed the 'Murder Hornet' but it's actually called the Asian Giant Hornet (AGH).

It resembles other species of hornets and wasps that already exist throughout Kentucky.

Dr. Tammy Potter, the Kentucky State Apiarist says they've been monitoring the situation and to date haven't observed an Asian Giant Hornet in the commonwealth.

"The reason why the Asian Giant Hornet is such a concern, one AGH can eat 40 honey bees in one minute. That can lead to a condition called Hive Predation, where it just simply decimates a colony," said Dr. Potter. "There is also a public health risk associated with the Asian Giant Hornet. There have been fatalities unfortunately in other counties not in the United States and of course not in Kentucky. That's why it's been on our radar screen.":

Greg Drake, Butler County extension agent for agriculture says if you are concerned about an insect you've found you can contact your local extension office for help.

"Look at our entomology department we have lots of resources to help you identify insects and if you see something that you are convinced is a new insect or maybe is one of these Asian Hornets then contact your local extension service and we can get it identified for you. We're there to be a community resource," said Drake.

While there is some public health concern about the Asian giant hornet, Dr. Potter says we should be more concerned about tick-borne illnesses and also recommends having liquid Benadryl on hand in the event of an insect sting.