'My Friends Place' is closing their doors after 43 years

'My friends Place' has been in Bowling Green for the past 43 years but the owner took to Facebook to announce that they will be closing for good.

Meredith and her mother bought the local clothing store 8 years ago and are saddened they have to say goodbye to a project they poured their hearts into.

"So while the holiday shopping was great this year it almost wasn't enough for the entire year. So we just started going over numbers and realizing that do we want to continue doing something that even though we love it and we pour our heart and soul into it-- is this going to continue to be profitable," said Meredith Loafman, owner.

The owners have history with 'My Friends Place' Meredith's mother worked for the store when she was pregnant with her.

Now the store will be shutting its doors in February. but until then they'll be having sales.

"We will have tiered sales, so we'll start marking things down and by the beginning of February, we are hoping to have at least 75 percent off everything in the store," added Loafman.

The store is also asking members of the Bowling Green community to continue to shop local.

"So we have this plea to shop local because we feel like the shopping online is part of the reason why we are closing the store. While it is convenient to get on there in your pajamas and shop online you don't get that one on one interaction with people in the store" added Loafman.

The doors to 'My Friends Place' will be officially closed around the beginning of February, until then the store will remain open for shoppers to get their last minute deals.