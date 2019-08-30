NASA Safety Specialist tells how he got Neil Armstrong's autograph on his Corvette

One of the benefits of the National Corvette Museum's Anniversary Celebration is the people it attracts.

John Legere is a NASA Safety Specialist who brought a unique Corvette to the party; one that's been signed by several astronauts, including John Glenn (the first American to orbit the earth) and Neil Armstrong (the first man to walk on the moon). But it took him three tries to get Armstrong's autograph because he was an extremely private person.

"I said Mr. Armstrong, I'm retired military, something like that, it was," Legere told us. "Now, now I was kinda like begging, heh. He turned around and didn't say a word. Um he, he kinda like put his hand out and I had the silver Sharpie ready and I gave him the part of the car, the fuel rail cover, and I'm holdin' it. And I could tell he was upset, and he looked at me with his eyes kinda like in an upset kind of thing. Quickly signed it. Turned around and walked away. Handed me my uh, Sharpie, and didn't say a word after that."

Legere said he felt bad about upsetting Armstrong, but said his autograph really completes the car.

You can see the autographs on the Corvette and other space memorabilia Legere has for free, at Aviation Heritage Park from 10:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. Saturday.