NASA astronaut kicks off Warren County Public Library Summer Reading Program

The Warren County Public Library began its Summer Celebration of Reading with an out-of-this-world program featuring astronaut Story Musgrave.

His list of accomplishments is truly incredible.

After serving in the U.S Marine Corps, Musgrave earned college degrees in seven academic fields including a medical degree from Columbia University.

He is only the second astronaut to fly on six space flights and the only one to fly aboard all five space shuttles.

Musgrave was also the lead spacewalker on the "Hubble Telescope Repair Mission," but he says his biggest accomplishment wasn't getting to space.

"My being in communicative mission control for 25 missions. I was your lead communicator in mission control taking care of those people up there. That's my biggest acheivement in space, not the ones I flew," said Musgrave.

Musgrave was pleased to share his 30-plus years of experience as an astronaut, with the children and adults alike, who were spellbound by his stories at the Warren County Public Library's "Summer Celebration of Reading."

