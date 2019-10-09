Nat's Outdoor Sports gearing up for Annual Bike Drive

Nat's Outdoor Sports is gearing up for their annual bike drive which kicks off on November 1.

This year will mark year 25 for the Nat's Bike for Kids Program.

The store won't start collecting the bikes just yet, but the month of October can be a perfect time to look around and see if your kids have a set of wheels they aren't using anymore. Nat's accepts all bikes from toddler-sized to adult as long as they are in good condition and almost like new.

"We are looking for gently used bikes that we can redistribute to kids in need in the area that look fairly new," said Lisa Martens, the store's owner.

If you would like to donate a bike simply bring it to the store starting next month, and they can help you from there. They'll be accepting donations throughout the month.