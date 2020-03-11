NBA suspends season after player test positive for coronavirus

The biggest bombshell in the sports world dropped for the second time today as the NBA has announced they are suspending their season indefinitely. According to ESPN this comes after Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jazz was scheduled to play the OKC Thunder tonight, but this game was postponed after Gobert's diagnosis was discovered.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that both locker rooms were being quarantined, and players were not allowed to leave. It's not clear at this time how long that process will last. Prior to the game on Wednesday, the team announced that Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay were both out for the game due to an illness.

