NCAA Selection Show Watch Party Announced

After securing its fifth automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament since joining Conference USA six years ago, WKU Volleyball is excited to announce that this year's NCAA Selection Show Watch party will take place at Roosters (247 Three Springs Road) on Sunday, Dec. 1. Fans are welcome to join the team for the 7:30 p.m. CT show on ESPNU from the Bowling Green establishment.

A limited number of WKU Volleyball NCAA Tournament posters will be available on-site in addition to 2019 team promotional items and championship trophies.

Seats will be limited so fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure a table.

With three wins last weekend, Travis Hudson and company have posted their fifth 30-win campaign over the last six seasons, now owning a 31-1 mark on the season. The Red and White finished with the most wins at home since 2017 as well, going 15-0 inside Diddle Arena. The unblemished mark is the sixth time in WKU Volleyball history that a team has finished undefeated at home for an entire season.

WKU Volleyball has now advanced to the NCAA Tournament eight of the past 10 seasons. In total, Hudson has led the program to 12 appearances in The Dance, 10 by automatic bids.

First and second-round play of the 2019 NCAA Tournament will take place either Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5 and 6, or Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7. In total, 16 non-predetermined campuses will host the opening rounds of The Dance before the field narrows to just four hosts the following week. The NCAA Semifinals and Finals will take place in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Thursday, Dec. 19, and Saturday, Dec. 21.