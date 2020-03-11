NCAA tournament to be held without fans in attendance

The NCAA has announced that they are limiting fans that will be allowed to attend NCAA tournament games this year due to the spread of the Coronavirus.

Mark Emmert, president of the NCAA, "I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States."

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

The first game of "March Madness" is scheduled to take place on March 17.