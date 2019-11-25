NCM Motorsports Park Cuts Ribbon for Twinkle at the Track

"We're really excited, we've seen just a little bit. We've seen like all of there. I'm going to take pictures on my phone. We're just really excited."

"It's an asset for Bowling Green. It promotes the product, it promotes the town."

"It is so exciting we don't have to drive all the way to Louisville and drive two hours there and two hours back. So it's really exciting to drive 5 minutes down the road and here it is."

It's day four of the official opening of twinkle at the park at the NCM Motorsports Park, complete with a ribbon cutting to celebrate a new addition to Bowling Green's growing reputation of entertainment.

"This is something that Bowling Green hasn't had for a really long time. We're glad that the NCM Motorsports Park could bring out something in the community to where they could come out together not even the Bowling green community but the region," said Media and Communications Coordinator, Mariah Hughes.

Car after car, the lines quickly grew as night fell. And the lights were fully illuminated.

"You will pull into the Motorsports Park, you'll drive all the way to the far end to the paddeck it's a big open parking lot. You'll see two of our workers they have bright green vests on you can't miss them with a light wand," said Marketing Coordinator, Taylor Howard. "They'll wave you on down and then we'll feed you through our garage complex at this point you can purchase your ticket or you can purchase online in advance totally up to you. We do take cash or card, a lot of people have been asking us that. So yes either method. And then we're going to see you on track and you go at your own pace.

With over one million lights, 25+ scenes and over 350+ displays, there is something here for the whole family.