NCM Motorsports Park building obstacle course for off-road vehicles

The Overland Crawl Course at the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park is set to open in 2020

This obstacle course will be built for off-road vehicles like trucks, jeeps and SUV's. The course will have a range of obstacles including a 6-foot rolling hill, a rock garden, and even a car pile-up and much more.

"A lot of jeep enthusiasts and four-wheel driving enthusiasts enjoy going out and challenging themselves so what we are doing is building a park where they will be able to do that," said Mitch Wright, General Manager. "The nice thing is it is a nice addition to the other two trail parks that are within an hour of the Motorsports park."

The park also received a grant to help with the construction.

"The grant that we received through the Visitor's Convention Bureau comes from the hotel tax," added Wright. "It comes from folks that are coming to Bowling Green to stay. It is really not taxpayers' money it is money that we are recycling to bring more money to Bowling Green."

There will be 3 courses beginner, intermediate and advanced and it will be available for both the public and for private events.