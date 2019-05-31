NEW DETAILS: Blood tests indicate father's blood alcohol was almost twice legal limit following crash that killed daughter

The Smiths Grove man charged with the murder of his 3-year-old daughter following a car accident in earlier this month, appeared in court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Dyllan Martter is charged with murder, three counts of wanton endangerment and driving under the influence.

Warren County Deputy Tim Robinson took the stand to testify as one of the law enforcement officers one the scene of the crash.

"What was he doing when you arrived?" asked Martter's defense attorney, Steven Romines.

"He was kneeling at the side of his daughter," stated Deputy Robinson.

Deputy Robinson said when he got on scene he he observed the large SUV was rolled over across Three Forks Road in Smiths Grove.

"A young juvenile victim in the roadway. First responders were conducting CPR," he said.

Three-year-old Lucia Martter was severely injured in the crash, and was pronounced dead that night at Greenview Hospital.

According to Deputy Robinson, he smelled alcohol on Martter's breath.

"He advised he had approximately had two beers approximately two hours prior to the collision," said Deputy Robinson.

A field sobriety test was performed and Martter did submit to a breathalyzer which measured a .112, said Deputy Robinson.

"It was a .112, and that was at 8:30," he added.

"Mr. Martter was escorted to my cruiser, read his Miranda warnings and placed under arrest," said Deputy Robinson.

Martter's blood was taken at the hospital at 10:40 p.m. and results indicated his blood alcohol content was .114, stated Deputy Robinson. The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. that night.

Romines questioned Deputy Robinson in the courtroom about the validity of his field sobriety testing.

"Do you take any field notes when you do field sobriety?" he asked.

"Not typically," Deputy Robinson responded.

Judge Brent Potter set Martter's bond at $100,000 cash which he posted two days following his arraignment.

The case has been bounded over to the grand jury.

