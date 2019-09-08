NICU Reunion and Open House at the Bowling Green Medical Center

The Medical Center in Bowling Green hosted a special Reunion and Open house for former NICU patients. The kids and parents got a chance to reunite with the nurses who had taken care of them.

From miracle babies, to twins, to a one surprise who decided to come a little early, all NICU babies are special in their own way.

One nurse has worked in the NICU at the medical center for 17 years and this event allows her to catch up with the children she has cared for.

"It is a really good feeling because we see them when they are so little and fragile and they are really sick. We see them come back and they are running around and they are playing games and eating cake and and it is really wonderful for the nurses," said Autumn Coulter, RN.

For one mother who had prayed to have a child with her husband for 18 years and after a few hardships her miracle baby was born 6 weeks early. Where she had to spend some time in the NICU before being able to go home.

"She did really good in the NICU, they kept her in there because she had jaundice and she had to be weaned off insulin," said Erica Martinez, mother, "she's the joy of my life," Martinez added.

And another young couple got an early surprise when their child Cash decided he was ready to enter the world at 32 weeks

"They had me on magnesium for three days and then his heart rate kept dropping so they decided that we were going to be induced then his heart rate dropped again. We got a C- section and he was in the NICU for about 19 days. They were amazing they helped us with everything." said Lindsey cowles, Cash's mother.

The NICU reunion was a paww perfect party for the kids attending, from face painting, to cornhole and cake it was a all around good time.