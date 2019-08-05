Nacarius Fant granted shock probation

Monday morning former Western Kentucky University and Bowling Green High School football player Nacarius Fant appeared before Judge John Grise in Warren County Circuit Court seeking shock probation.

In June Fant was sentenced to five years in jail and 165 dollars in court fees for five counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

In August 2018, police arrested Fant following a six-week investigation of drug trafficking involving cocaine. Police charged Fant with five counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

Judge Grise considered character letters from the defense and opposition from the prosecution based on the amount of drugs sold and that police performed five controlled buys from Fant.

Ultimately Judge Grise moved to grant shock probation, reminding Fant of some very serious rules and limitations as part of it.

Once released from jail Fant is to report immediately to probation and parole and will remain on probation for five years.